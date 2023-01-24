New Suit - Contract

Ercole USA d/b/a FBS - Fortified and Ballistic Security was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Berger Singerman on behalf of Stephen Schuler, seeks to recover a deposit for security doors and windows based on the defendant's alleged failure to secure the plaintiff's approval of drawings and specifications. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-60127, Schuler v. Ercole USA LLC.

Construction & Engineering

January 24, 2023, 7:03 PM