Who Got The Work

Daniel B. Boatright and Bayli Martin of Littler Mendelson have entered appearances for CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic Diagnostic of Kansas PA in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed Oct. 12 in Kansas District Court by attorney Linus L. Baker on behalf of Suzanne Schuler, who claims she was wrongfully terminated from the pharmacy after refusing to fill prescriptions for birth control due to her religious beliefs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kathryn H. Vratil, is 2:22-cv-02415, Schuler v. CVS Pharmacy et al.