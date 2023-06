Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Carpenter Lipps LLP on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Hartford Financial Services to Ohio Southern District Court. The complaint, for property damage claims stemming from a weather event, was filed by the Law Offices of Blake R. Maislin on behalf of Robert Schul. The case is 1:23-cv-00398, Schul v. Property & Casualty Insurance Co. of Hartford.

Insurance

June 26, 2023, 2:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Robert Schul

defendants

Property & Casualty Insurance Company of Hartford

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.

defendant counsels

Carpenter Lipps Leland

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute