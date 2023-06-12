Removed To Federal Court

Morrison Express removed an whistleblower lawsuit to Florida Southern District Court Monday. The complaint was filed by the BT Law Group on behalf of a former general manager who contends he was wrongfully terminated after he complained that the defendant was potentially committing tax fraud. Morrison Express is represented by Littler Mendelson and Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler Alhadeff & Sitterson. The case is 0:23-cv-61130, Schuer v. Morrison Express Corporation (U.S.A.).

Transportation & Logistics

June 12, 2023, 5:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Carsten Schuer

Plaintiffs

Bt Law Group, PLLC

defendants

Morrison Express Corporation (U.S.A.)

defendant counsels

Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler Alhadeff & Sitterson

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination