Who Got The Work

Laura R. Handman and Nimra Azmi of Davis Wright Tremaine and Robb S. Harvey of Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis have stepped in to represent Bloomberg and journalist Roy Strom in a pending defamation lawsuit. The suit was filed Dec. 14 in Tennessee Middle District Court by attorney Elliott J. Schuchardt, the subject of Strom's Bloomberg article 'How Suspended Lawyer Derailed a $1 Billion Claim Against the NRA.' The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William L Campbell, Jr, is 3:22-cv-01017, Schuchardt v. Bloomberg, L.P. et al.