New Suit

Bloomberg and journalist Roy Strom were hit with a defamation lawsuit on Wednesday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit was filed pro se by attorney Elliott J. Schuchardt, the subject of Strom's Bloomberg article 'How Suspended Lawyer Derailed a $1 Billion Claim Against the NRA.' The complaint alleges that the article's title and contents falsely blame the plaintiff for delays in a former client's lawsuit against the National Rifle Association. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01017, Schuchardt v. Bloomberg LP et al.