Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Thursday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Tack Automotive LLC doing business as Steve Padgett's Honda of Lake Murray to South Carolina District Court. The complaint, which pertains to the denial of health insurance benefits, was filed by Bluestein Thompson Sullivan on behalf of Megan Schroeder. The case is 3:23-cv-01762, Schroeder v. Tack Automotive, LLC.

Health & Life Insurance

April 28, 2023, 4:38 AM

Megan Schroeder

Bluestein Nichols Thompson And Delgado

Tack Automotive, LLC

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations