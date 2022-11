Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Phelps Dunbar on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Michaels Stores to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Kemp Ruge & Green Law Group on behalf of Myra Schreiber. The case is 8:22-cv-02558, Schreiber v. Michaels Stores, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 10, 2022, 2:29 PM