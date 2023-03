Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gerber Ciano Kelly Brady LLP on Thursday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Norfolk Southern and Pacific Rail Services to New York Western District Court. The suit was filed by Cellino Law on behalf of Joseph Schrecengost Jr. The case is 1:23-cv-00211, Schrecengost, Jr. v. Norfolk Southern Railroad Company et al.

Transportation & Logistics

March 09, 2023, 3:34 PM