Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Clark Hill on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Ranchland Wind Project LLC to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Fergus & Fergus on behalf of the estate of Hugh E. Schrader Sr., accuses the defendant of failing to compensate the decedent for trees removed from his property under a wind energy lease. The case is 1:23-cv-00096, Schrader et al. v. Ranchland Wind Project LLC et al.

Energy

May 05, 2023, 7:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Hugh Schrader

Joan Parks Schrader

John Schrader

Testamentary Trust of Hugh Schrader

Plaintiffs

Joshua R. Stein

Fergus & Fergus LLP

defendants

Ranchland Wind Project II, LLC

Ranchland Wind Project, LLC

defendant counsels

Clark Hill

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract