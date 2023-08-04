Kimberly J. Doud and Natalie Storch of Littler Mendelson have entered appearances for All Florida Weatherproofing & Construction Inc. and other defendants in a pending collective employment action. The action was filed June 20 in Florida Middle District Court by Calciano Pierro PLLC on behalf of individuals employed by the defendants as non-exempt employees who contend that they were not properly compensated for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell, is 8:23-cv-01371, Schrader et al v. All Florida Weatherproofing Incorporate et al.
Construction & Engineering
August 04, 2023, 11:07 AM