Who Got The Work

Kimberly J. Doud and Natalie Storch of Littler Mendelson have entered appearances for All Florida Weatherproofing & Construction Inc. and other defendants in a pending collective employment action. The action was filed June 20 in Florida Middle District Court by Calciano Pierro PLLC on behalf of individuals employed by the defendants as non-exempt employees who contend that they were not properly compensated for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell, is 8:23-cv-01371, Schrader et al v. All Florida Weatherproofing Incorporate et al.

Construction & Engineering

August 04, 2023, 11:07 AM

Plaintiffs

Anthony Wenner

Brandon Eley

Brandon Hartwick

Brendin Schrader

Geoffrey Starnes

Tyler Papale

Zachary Herlache

Plaintiffs

R. Michael Pierro, Jr., P.A.

Calciano Pierro, P.L.L.C.

defendants

All Florida Weatherproofing & Construction Incorporated

All Florida Weatherproofing Incorporated

Joshua B. Fulford

Richard A. Fulford

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson, PA

Littler Mendelson

Weber, Crabb & Wein, PA

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations