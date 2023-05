Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn on Thursday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Home Depot to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Sonceree Smith Clark on behalf of Larry Schouest Jr. The case is 2:23-cv-01505, Schouest v. Home Depot U.S.A., Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 04, 2023, 3:40 PM

Plaintiffs

Larry Schouest, Jr.

defendants

Home Depot U.S.A., Inc.

defendant counsels

Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn, Llp (new Orleans)

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims