Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff filed a defamation lawsuit Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of Avi Schottenstein and Evan Schottenstein. The complaint pursues claims against the plaintiffs' cousin Cathryn Rebecca Schottenstein-Pattap for allegedly making false statements about the plaintiffs on her social media platforms and in her book that focused on her grandmother's elder abuse trial. The plaintiffs were removed as fiduciaries of their grandmother's $80 million estate and were ordered to pay her $19 million in an elder abuse case in Feb. 2021. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-20604, Schottenstein et al v. Schottenstein-Pattap.

February 15, 2023, 11:06 AM