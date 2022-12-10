Who Got The Work

Michael K. Coran and Gregory R. Sellers of Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg have stepped in as defense counsel to air filter manufacturer Protect Plus and other defendants in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit, filed Oct. 26 in Indiana Southern District Court by Taft Stettinius & Hollister on behalf of the company's former CEO Gregory Q. Schorr, seeks indemnification for legal costs incurred in arbitration relating to Schorr's sale of the company to Freudenberg North America. The defendants are also represented by Bodman. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt, is 1:22-cv-02083, Schorr v. Ppa Holdings, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 10, 2022, 10:56 AM