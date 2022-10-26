New Suit - Employment

Air filter manufacturer Protect Plus and other defendants were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Wednesday in Indiana Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Taft Stettinius & Hollister on behalf of the company's former CEO Gregory Q. Schorr, seeks indemnification for legal costs incurred in arbitration relating to Schorr's sale of the company to Freudenberg North America. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-02083, Schorr v. PPA Holdings Inc. et al.

Indiana

October 26, 2022, 6:52 PM