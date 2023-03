Who Got The Work

Travelers, a New York-based insurance company, and other defendants have turned to attorney Deanne C. Ayers of Ayers & Ayers to fend off a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The action, over a claim for worker's compensation, was filed Feb. 10 in South Dakota District Court by Beardsley, Jensen & Lee on behalf of Destiny Schoon. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charles B. Kornmann, is 5:23-cv-05007, Schoon v. The Travelers Companies, Inc. et al.

Insurance

March 27, 2023, 6:33 AM

Plaintiffs

Destiny Schoon

Plaintiffs

Beardsley, Jensen & Lee, Prof. L.L.C.

defendants

The Travelers Companies, Inc.

Farmington Casualty Company

Gallagher Bassett Services, Inc.

News America Marketing In-Store Services, LLC

News Corporation

defendant counsels

Ayers & Ayers

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract