New Suit

Travelers and other defendants were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in South Dakota District Court. The court action, over a claim for worker's compensation, was brought by Beardsley, Jensen & Lee on behalf of Destiny Schoon. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-05007, Schoon v. The Travelers Companies, Inc. et al.

Insurance

February 10, 2023, 4:33 PM