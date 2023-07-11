School Nurse Supply, an e-commerce company which offers medical, first-aid and pharmaceutical products, sued Pocket Nurse Enterprises for trademark infringement on Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Smith Gambrell & Russell, accuses the defendant of offering competing products and services under the confusingly similar name 'School Nurse.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04473, School Nurse Supply Inc. v. Pocket Nurse Enterprises Inc.
Health Care
July 11, 2023, 7:14 PM