News From Law.com

Amid multiple dissenting opinions, a majority of Oklahoma's high court ruled that a school district violated state law with its COVID-19 quarantine policy for unvaccinated students. In a March 28 opinion, the Oklahoma Supreme Court vacated a trial court's ruling, reversing the granting of temporary injunction, and granting parents of Edmond Public School students declaratory relief, in a suit stemming from parents' objections to a school district's COVID-19 policy.

March 31, 2023, 4:31 PM

nature of claim: /