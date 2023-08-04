New Suit - Declaratory Judgment

The School District of Philadelphia filed a lawsuit on Friday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The case arises from an incident at Girard Academic Music Program where a freshman discharged pepper spray in a classroom; according to the complaint, a hearing officer ruled that the school could not discipline the student because her discharge of the pepper spray was a manifestation of ADHD and depression. The suit, brought by Fox Rothschild, seeks a declaration that the incident was not a manifestation of ADHD or depression and that the school may proceed with a disciplinary hearing. The case is 2:23-cv-03012, School District of Philadelphia v. Brennan R.

Education

August 04, 2023, 7:56 PM

School District Of Philadelphia

Fox Rothschild

Brennan R.

nature of claim: 448/over alleged civil rights violations