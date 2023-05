New Suit - Wrongful Death

HCA Healthcare was hit with a wrongful death lawsuit Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed pro se by a plaintiff claiming that his wife died while undergoing a surgical procedure. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00296, Schonberg v. HCA Healthcare, Inc.

Health Care

May 09, 2023, 2:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Steven Schonberg

defendants

HCA Healthcare, Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims