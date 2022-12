New Suit

CSX, the Florida-based railroad freight company, was sued Tuesday in Pennsylvania Western District Court for personal injury claims under the Federal Employers Liability Act. The court case was brought by the Law Offices of Justin R. Lewis and the Darby Law Group on behalf of John Scholl. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01837, Scholl v. CSX Transportation, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

December 22, 2022, 4:31 AM