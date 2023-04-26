New Suit

Educational publisher Scholastic filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against St. Paul Fire and Marine Insurance on Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Anderson Kill, seeks defense and indemnification in an underlying copyright infringement suit brought by Vanderbilt University. According to the underlying complaint, Scholastic agreed to develop Vanderbilt's Peabody Middle School Literacy Program into the 'Read 180' program, then misappropriated Vanderbilt's IP to develop and publish its own educational materials. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03485, Scholastic Inc. v. St. Paul Fire and Marine Insurance Co.

April 26, 2023

Scholastic Inc.

Anderson Kill

St. Paul Fire and Marine Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute