New Suit

Sompo Holdings, a Japanese insurance holding company, and other defendants were sued Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The court case, brought by K&L Gates on behalf of the heirs of Jewish banker and Nazi victim Paul von Mendelsohn-Bartholdy and his wife Elsa, accuse the defendants of commercially exploiting Vincent van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' painting that its corporate predecessor, the Yasuda Fire and Marine Insurance Company, acquired in a 1987 auction. According to the suit, the 'Nazi policies' forced Mendelsohn-Bartholdy to relinquish the painting in 1934 and the plaintiffs now seek to reclaim damages for unjust enrichment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07013, Schoeps et al v. Sompo Holdings, Inc. et al.

Insurance

December 14, 2022, 6:30 AM