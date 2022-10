New Suit - Employment

Brivo, a cloud-based security provider for commercial real estate and private residential homes, was sued Saturday in Maryland District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-02584, Schoenholtz v. Brivo, Inc.

Technology

October 10, 2022, 5:41 AM