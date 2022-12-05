New Suit - Patent

Rivkin Radler and Carlson Caspers Vandenburgh & Lindquist filed a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Schoeneckers Inc., doing business as BI Worldwide. The suit, which takes aim at Biz-Effective Ltd., doing business as Centrical, asserts three patents related to providing incentive applications on a data network. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-10278, Schoeneckers, Inc. d/b/a BI Worldwide v. Biz-Effective Ltd., d/b/a Centrical.

Technology

December 05, 2022, 7:30 PM