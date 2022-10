New Suit

Spirit Airlines was hit with a lawsuit Monday in Oregon District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff who contends that due to her visible tattoos she was put on a 'no-flight' list and not refunded for the denial of transportation services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01568, Schoene v. Spirit Airlines, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

October 19, 2022, 5:40 AM