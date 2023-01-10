Who Got The Work

Sidley Austin partners Sara B. Brody and Matthew J. Dolan have stepped in to defend Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and its CEO and CFO in a pending securities class action. The suit, filed Nov. 8 in California Northern District Court by Pomerantz LLP, accuses the defendants of misleading investors about the prospect of gaining Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the FDA to use peginterferon lambda for the treatment of COVID-19. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg, is 3:22-cv-06985, Schoen v. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 10, 2023, 9:39 AM