New Suit - Employment Class Action

Twitter and X Corp. were slapped with an employment class action on Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Lichten & Liss-Riordan, accuses the defendant of failing to pay annual bonuses for 2022. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03007, Schobinger v. Twitter Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

June 20, 2023, 4:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Mark Schobinger

Plaintiffs

Lichten & Liss-Riordan, P.C.

defendants

Twitter, Inc.

X Corp.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract