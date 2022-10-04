New Suit - Trade Secrets

Schnitzer Steel Industries sued former Schnitzer Steel outside buyer James Dingman and his company North Country Catalyst LLC, a catalytic converter purchaser and recycler, Monday in Rhode Island District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Adler Pollock & Sheehan, accuses Dingman of breaching his non-compete and non-solicitation agreement by forming North Country three weeks after his termination and using confidential information to solicit former Schnitzer suppliers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00361, Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. v. Dingman et al.

