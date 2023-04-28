Who Got The Work

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer partner and global co-head of the tech, media and telecommunications sector Boris Feldman and partner Doru Gavril have entered appearances for Tesla, Elon Musk and other officers and directors in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The suit, filed April 13 in California Northern District Court by Reich Radcliffe & Hoover and Lifshitz Law, accuses the defendants of overstating the efficacy and safety of Tesla’s Autopilot and FSD systems, making the company vulnerable to regulatory and governmental scrutiny. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin, is 3:23-cv-01808, Schnipper v. Musk et al.

Automotive

April 28, 2023, 7:42 AM

Steve Schnipper

Reich Radcliffe And Hoover LLP

Reich Radcliffe And Kuttler LLP

Tesla, Inc.

Deepak Ahuja

Elon Musk

Hiro Mizuno

Ira Ehrenpreis

James Murdoch

Joe Gebbia

Kathleen Wilson-Thompson

Kimbal Musk

Robyn M Denholm

Zachary J. Kirkhorn

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws