Tesla, Elon Musk and other officers and directors were hit with a shareholder derivative complaint Thursday in California Northern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Reich Radcliffe & Hoover and Lifshitz Law, accuses the defendants of overstating the efficacy and safety of Tesla’s Autopilot and FSD systems, making the company vulnerable to regulatory and governmental scrutiny. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01808, Schnipper v. Musk et al.
Automotive
April 13, 2023, 8:01 PM