New Suit - Securities

Tesla, Elon Musk and other officers and directors were hit with a shareholder derivative complaint Thursday in California Northern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Reich Radcliffe & Hoover and Lifshitz Law, accuses the defendants of overstating the efficacy and safety of Tesla’s Autopilot and FSD systems, making the company vulnerable to regulatory and governmental scrutiny. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01808, Schnipper v. Musk et al.

Automotive

April 13, 2023, 8:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Steve Schnipper

Plaintiffs

Reich Radcliffe And Hoover LLP

defendants

Tesla, Inc.

Deepak Ahuja

Elon Musk

Hiro Mizuno

Ira Ehrenpreis

James Murdoch

Joe Gebbia

Kathleen Wilson-Thompson

Kimbal Musk

Robyn M Denholm

Zachary J. Kirkhorn

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws