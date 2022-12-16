New Suit - Employment

O'Reilly Auto Enterprises d/b/a O'Reilly Auto Parts was sued Thursday in Texas Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court action was filed by Ellwanger Law on behalf of Rosetta Schnidt, who claims that she was wrongfully terminated after being subjected to sexual harassment and disability discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-00310, Schnidt v. O'Reilly Auto Enterprises, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 16, 2022, 4:52 AM