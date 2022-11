Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at the SBR Law Group on Wednesday removed a contract litigation lawsuit against Communications Engineering Company to Wisconsin Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren on behalf of Amanda Schneiker, a former employee for the defendant who seeks a declaration that a non-competition agreement is unenforceable. The case is 2:22-cv-01400, Schneiker v. Communications Engineering Company.

Construction & Engineering

November 23, 2022, 6:28 PM