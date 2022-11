Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Burns White on Wednesday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Insulations LLC to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The complaint was filed by Winebrake & Santillo and Conboy Law on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as hourly employees who contend that they were not paid for overtime hours worked. The case is 2:22-cv-01625, Schneider v. Insulations, LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 18, 2022, 7:20 AM