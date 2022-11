Removed To Federal Court

Insulations LLC, a provider of soft craft contracting solutions including insulation and coatings, removed an employment class action on Wednesday to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The complaint, filed by Conboy Law and Winebrake & Santillo, centers on alleged wage-and-hour violations. Insulations is represented by Burns White. The case is 2:22-cv-01626, Schneider v. Insulations, LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 16, 2022, 4:21 PM