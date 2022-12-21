New Suit - Contract

Schneider National, a transportation and logistics company, sued AA Carriers Wednesday in Texas Northern District Court over alleged theft of goods. The lawsuit, brought by Morgan Williamson LLP, maintains that a tractor trailer containing over 9,000 lbs. of Samsung refrigerators shipped by Schneider National was stolen from an AA Carriers yard. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00242, Schneider National Carriers, Inc. v. AA Carriers, LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

December 21, 2022, 2:11 PM