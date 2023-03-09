New Suit - Trademark

Schneider National, a transportation and logistics company, sued Raptor Auto Transport Inc. Wednesday in Ohio Northern District Court over trademark infringement claims. The court case, brought by McGuireWoods, accuses the defendant of using Schneider’s trailers, which feature Schneider’s trademarks, to transport and deliver goods in interstate commerce without authorization. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00469, Schneider National Carriers, Inc, et al v. Raptor Auto Transport, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

March 09, 2023, 9:57 AM