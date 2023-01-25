New Suit

Schneider National, a transportation and logistics company, sued Donald Keith Hewett d/b/a All In One Auto Repair and Towing Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The court case, brought by McGuireWoods, accuses All In One of failing to release the plaintiff's tractor and trailer after it was towed to All In One's facilities following a roadway accident. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00354, Schneider National Carriers, Inc. et al v. Donald Keith Hewett d/b/a All In One Auto Repair and Towing.

Transportation & Logistics

January 25, 2023, 6:11 AM