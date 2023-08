New Suit - Contract

Schneider National, a transportation equipment financer, sued Alisher Azizov and First State LLC Monday in Florida Middle District Court for alleged breach of contract. The lawsuit, filed by McGuireWoods, contends that the defendants defaulted on their motor vehicle lease. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-01468, Schneider Finance, Inc. v. First State LLC et al.

Transportation & Logistics

August 01, 2023, 5:23 AM

