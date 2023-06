Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ballard Spahr on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against PNC Bank to New Jersey District Court. The suit, alleging unauthorized withdrawal of funds, was filed by attorney Elias L. Schneider Esq. on behalf of the Harry & Irene Schneider Distribution Trust. The case is 3:23-cv-03146, Schneider, Family Trust et al v. PNC Bank National Association.

Banking & Financial Services

June 08, 2023, 3:42 PM

Plaintiffs

David S. Schneider, Co-Trustee And Beneficiary

Elias L. Schneider, AS Co-Trustee And Individually

Harry M Schneider Family Trust, Doing Business AS The Harry & Irene Schneider Distribution Trust

Irene Schneider, Family Trust

defendants

PNC Bank National Association

defendant counsels

Ballard Spahr

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract