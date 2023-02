Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Rawle & Henderson on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against apparel company Gymshark to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Hartmann Doherty Rosa Berman & Bulbulia on behalf of Jeanette Schneider, who contends she sustained injuries when her Gymshark leggings melted to her skin while standing close to an outdoor fire. The case is 2:23-cv-00767, Schneider et al v. Gymshark USA, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 09, 2023, 4:53 PM