New Suit

USAA, a provider of insurance and financial services to U.S. military families, was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Wednesday in Louisiana Western District Court. The court case, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Laura, was brought by Broussard & Williamson on behalf of Allison Schnake and John Schnake. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-02598, Schnake et al v. United Services Automobile Association.

Insurance

August 10, 2022, 7:03 PM