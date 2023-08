News From Law.com

Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis' attorneys will need to find a new home by the end of the month when all employees will be released from the firm, according to the firm's counsel and Duane Morris partner Leslie Corwin. Schnader's partners voted in favor of a dissolution plan Wednesday night, condemning the firm to become a partnership in dissolution, effective Aug. 31, Corwin said in an interview.

August 10, 2023, 4:37 PM

