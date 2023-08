News From Law.com

Longtime Philadelphia firm Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis is closing after nearly 90 years. A plan for dissolution is being developed in coordination with the firm's bank and other stakeholders, Keith Whitson, a litigation partner and the firm's general counsel, said Thursday. After finalization, partners will vote on the plan and set an effective date to dissolve, moving the firm from operations to a "wind down phase," Whitson said.

August 03, 2023, 1:02 PM

