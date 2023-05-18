Schnader Harrison Loses Veteran Trial, Appellate Duo to Phil...

News From Law.com

Rumored to be in the midst of merger talks with an outside firm, Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis has lost two partners to white-collar boutique Welsh & ReckerBruce Merenstein, the former vice chair of the firm's litigation department, and Samuel Silver, formerly on the firm's executive committee, are making the move after spending the entirety of their legal careers with Schnader Harrison. Merenstein joined the firm May 1, whereas Silver will be joining at the start of June.

Pennsylvania

May 18, 2023, 4:34 PM

nature of claim: /