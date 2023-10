News From Law.com

The now-dissolved Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis is looking to settle a 2022 lawsuit alleging the firm failed to conduct due diligence before attempting to represent the interests of three of its longtime clients in bankruptcy proceedings.The terms of the prospective settlement remain confidential, according to the dismissal of the plaintiff's claims filed on October 26.

October 27, 2023, 2:50 PM

