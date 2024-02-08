Schnader Harrison Faces Class Action Over Allegedly Misappro...

News From Law.com

Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis systematically misappropriated a portion of its salaried attorneys' compensation beginning around 2018, according to a class action suit filed by a former partner in Pennsylvania federal court on Wednesday. Former Schnader Harrison income partner Jo Bennett sued the firm and 34 of its equity partners, claiming Schnader required eligible non-equity partners and counsel to defer a portion of their annual compensation into the firm's pension plan, despite the pension plan itself not requiring such a contribution.

Legal Services – Mid-Size Law

February 08, 2024, 2:32 PM

nature of claim: /