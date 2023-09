News From Law.com

Attorneys are scattering in the aftermath of Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis's closure last week, with some finding new professional homes at Ogletree Deakins, Pryor Cashman, Ballard Spahr and Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani. But Dilworth Paxson has still taken the largest share of the onetime Philadelphia stalwart's lawyers.

