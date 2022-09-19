Who Got The Work

Sullivan & Cromwell partners Robert J. Giuffra Jr., Sharon Cohen Levin and David Rein have stepped in to represent Ericsson Inc. in a lawsuit that seeks damages under the federal Anti-Terrorism Act. The 478-page complaint, filed Aug. 4 in District of Columbia District Court by Sparacino PLLC, alleges that Ericsson help finance terrorist organizations including al-Qaeda and ISIS by making protection payments to the groups and providing them with communications devices. The suit pursues claims on behalf American service members and civilians who were killed or wounded while serving their country in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria between 2005 and 2021, as well as their families. Miller & Chevalier is also defending Ericsson. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, is 1:22-cv-02317, Schmitz et al v. Ericsson Inc. et al.

Telecommunications

September 19, 2022, 9:25 AM